MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-13 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
REX-OSPREY Solana Collateralized ETF Reaches $33 Million in First-Day Trading Volume
PANews reported on July 3 that according to data provided by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the first Solana collateralized ETF (ie REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF) SSK had a trading volume
REX
$0.016254
-8.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:44
A whale bought $1.598 million of $COMPANY and lost $1.58 million in one minute
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale with the address "3xwR" purchased 443.92 million $COMPANY tokens for US$1.598 million, but then sold them for
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:38
10x Research: As the traditional bull market season arrives in July, Bitcoin is trying to break through the key level of $110,000
PANews reported on July 3 that according to 10x Research, Bitcoin has experienced capital outflows for 98 consecutive days and is currently testing the upper limit of its consolidation range.
BULL
$0.004996
+6.36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:35
Swing traders liquidated $10.57 million of ETH and made a profit of $522,000, with a 100% winning rate in two $10 million swing trades
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, an ETH swing trader liquidated 4153.8 ETH 8 hours ago, worth about $10.57 million, and made a profit of
ETH
$2,937.54
-0.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:26
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a market structure hearing next Wednesday, with Ripple, Paradigm and others participating
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a full hearing next Wednesday (July 9) at 22:00
U
$0.01251
+0.08%
SENATE
$0.00849
+3.03%
HOLD
$0.00006914
-7.99%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:23
The U.S. Department of Justice uncovered a $14.6 billion health insurance fraud case, and $245 million in cryptocurrencies, cash, etc. were seized
PANews reported on July 3 that the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had cracked the largest health insurance fraud case in history, indicting 324 defendants for more than
MORE
$0.03117
-7.28%
U
$0.01251
+0.08%
ETC
$18.1
-1.09%
JUSTICE
$0.00006759
-1.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:58
AguilaTrades adjusted its strategy to recover $3 million, and the liquidation price of $243 million BTC long orders was $105,861
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, @AguilaTrades, which has a $400 million position and is "cursed by losing money", recently adjusted its strategy to keep
BTC
$117,452.68
-0.06%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:50
A whale purchased 215,850 HYPE at an average price of $40.13, worth about $8.66 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $8.768 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 215,850 HYPE at $40.13, with a total cost of
HYPE
$46.9
+2.91%
USDC
$0.9997
+0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:45
A whale account was liquidated with approximately 19,557 ETH and 2,405 BTC, with a 24-hour loss of more than $10.75 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Ai Yi's monitoring, a whale account was liquidated with 19,556.92 ETH and 2,404.83 BTC between 00:05 and 03:00 this morning, with a
BTC
$117,452.68
-0.06%
MORE
$0.03117
-7.28%
AI
$0.1395
-6.12%
ETH
$2,937.54
-0.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:44
Oasi launches ROFL mainnet to support privacy-preserving AI applications
PANews reported on July 3 that the Oasis Protocol Foundation launched the ROFL mainnet, providing a verifiable off-chain computing framework to support privacy-preserving AI and financial application development. ROFL uses
AI
$0.1395
-6.12%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:37
Trending News
More
US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC