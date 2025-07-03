2025-07-13 Sunday

Australian crypto billionaire escapes kidnapping attempt after biting off attacker’s finger

Australian billionaire Tim Heath escaped a planned abduction in Estonia after a group of attackers attempted to extort his digital assets in a coordinated operation. According to local media, Heath had to physically fight off his attackers during the ambush,…
2025/07/03
Swiss Bank AMINA supports Ripple stablecoin RLUSD custody and trading

PANews reported on July 3 that Swiss Bank AMINA announced the launch of custody and trading services for Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, becoming the first global bank to support the stablecoin.
2025/07/03
Hamak Gold raises £2.467 million, part of which will be used to implement Bitcoin asset management strategy

PANews reported on July 3 that Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA), a British listed company, announced that it raised a total of 2.467 million pounds through direct subscription and new
2025/07/03
Nigerian scammers impersonate officials to steal $250,000 in USDT

PANews reported on July 3 that according to the US Department of Justice, a Nigerian scammer impersonated an official of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee and defrauded a donor of $250,000
2025/07/03
GMGN launches new video sharing feature, users can create 10-second MP4 format video revenue chart

PANews reported on July 3 that GMGN announced an update to its custom video sharing function. From now on, users can create MP4 video revenue charts with a duration of
2025/07/03
North Korean hackers exploit Mac vulnerabilities to target encryption projects

PANews reported on July 3 that according to a report by Sentinel Labs, North Korean hackers used the malware "NimDoor" developed in the new Nim programming language to attack cryptocurrency
2025/07/03
Coinsilium completes £2.7875 million financing for strategic development in the digital asset field

PANews reported on July 3 that Coinsilium Group Limited, a UK-listed company, announced the successful completion of a round of accelerated placement financing, raising £2.7875 million. This round of financing
2025/07/03
TradFi body urges SEC reject special treatment for tokenized stocks

A finance industry trade group says tokenized stock offerings shouldn’t get a Securities and Exchange Commission exemption but instead go through the “notice and comment process.”
2025/07/03
US probes negotiator suspected of taking crypto ransomware money

DigitalMint President Marc Grens confirmed in a statement to Cointelegraph that an employee is under investigation and has been fired from the firm.
First US Solana Staking ETF Sees $12M Inflows on Debut With $33M Volume

The first Solana staking exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States wrapped up its debut trading session with $12 million in inflows and $33 million in volume, marking a strong start for staking-focused crypto ETFs. Key Takeaways: The first US Solana staking ETF launched with $12 million in inflows and $33 million in volume. Opening day trading volumes topped earlier Solana and XRP futures ETFs. REX-Osprey’s creative fund structure overcame SEC hurdles, avoiding the standard spot ETF approval process. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF, trading under the ticker SSK, launched Wednesday on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The fund offers investors exposure to Solana (SOL) while providing staking yields, positioning it as the first ETF in the U.S. to combine spot Solana exposure with staking rewards. Solana Staking ETF Outpaces Futures Funds According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas , the ETF’s opening day volumes surpassed those seen by earlier Solana and XRP futures ETFs. However, they fell short of the explosive debuts of spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, which together recorded $4.6 billion in shares traded on their first day in January 2024. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted the ETF saw $8 million in trading volume within its first 20 minutes, describing it as a “healthy start to trading.” $SSK ended day with $33m in volume. Again, blows away the Solana futures ETF and XRP futures ETFs (or the avg ETF launch) but it is much lower than the Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs. pic.twitter.com/t6LkQwDXLc — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 2, 2025 Anchorage Digital co-founder Nathan McCauley called the launch a “defining moment” for digital assets, highlighting its role in expanding institutional access to crypto staking opportunities. The ETF’s launch was not without hurdles. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initially raised objections in late May, questioning whether the product qualified as an “investment company” under federal securities laws. REX-Osprey navigated these challenges by structuring the fund to invest at least 40% of its assets in other exchange-traded products, many of which are listed outside the United States. The regulatory workaround allowed the fund to avoid the traditional 19b-4 filing process typically required for spot crypto ETFs. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, previously described the strategy as a “regulatory end-around,” a view shared by analysts who have debated whether the fund should be classified as a conventional spot Solana ETF. yes, altho to be fair this is some 400-level ETF technical nerd-ery — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 1, 2025 Strong Start Sparks Hopes for Spot Solana ETF Approval The promising debut has fueled speculation about the potential approval of true spot Solana ETFs. Both Seyffart and Balchunas recently estimated a 95% chance that the SEC will approve spot Solana ETFs before the year ends. Seyffart added that a wave of new ETFs, including products tied to XRP and Litecoin, could arrive in the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, Solana’s price saw muted movement, gaining 3.6% over the past 24 hours and trading around $153 at press time. Despite the ETF launch, SOL remains down nearly 48% from its highs earlier this year. However, Solana CME futures showed rising institutional appetite, with open interest reaching $167 million after the ETF’s debut, according to data from SolanaFloor. As reported, digital asset investment funds pulled in $2.7 billion last week, capping an 11-week streak of inflows that now totals $16.9 billion. The bulk of the inflows came from the United States, accounting for $2.65 billion. Switzerland and Germany recorded modest additions of $23 million and $19.8 million, respectively, while Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil posted small outflows. Bitcoin remained the primary magnet for capital, drawing $2.2 billion last week, a commanding 83% of total inflows, while short-Bitcoin products extended their year-to-date outflows to $12 million.
2025/07/03

