North Korean hackers target macOS in latest malware campaign targeting crypto firms
North Korean cybercriminals have been targeting crypto firms using a new strain of malware that exploits Apple devices in a multi-stage attack. Researchers at cybersecurity firm Sentinel Labs have issued a warning about the campaign, which leverages social engineering and…
STAGE
$0.00006
+6.38%
MULTI
$0.07122
+1.83%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 16:35
Swiss AMINA Bank becomes first global bank to support RLUSD trading
Swiss-regulated AMINA Bank becomes the first global bank to offer support for RLUSD. The bank is prepared to offer clients custody and trading services for the USD-pegged Ripple stablecoin. According to a recently published press release, upon launching the Ripple…
BANK
$0.066
-1.50%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 16:33
DOJ recovers $40K crypto from Trump-Vance inaugural scam, credits Tether
Federal prosecutors have traced and seized $40,000 in crypto from scammers posing as Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee officials.
SCAM
$0.0001994
-0.10%
TRUMP
$9.6
-4.94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:33
Data: Polychain has sold more than $242 million in TIA tokens and still holds about $63.9 million in TIA
PANews reported on July 3 that according to statistics from user @gtx360ti, Polychain has sold more than $242 million of TIA tokens since the TIA Token Generation Event (TGE). Currently,
MORE
$0.03117
-7.28%
TIA
$1.861
-5.09%
TOKEN
$0.01518
-3.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:30
Ethereum Foundation transfers 1,000 ETH to address starting with 0xc061, still holds 15,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 3 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.6 million) to the relevant address 0xc061...0B6d. The address
ETH
$2,937
-0.70%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:14
Scammers Steal $250K in Crypto Posing as Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee
Nigeria-based one or more scammers allegedly impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, stealing $250,300 in Ethereum-based USDT from an intended donor. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced Wednesday that the office filed a complaint, classifying the scam as a Business Email Compromise Scheme. According to the prosecutors, the FBI has traced 40,353 USDT.ETH from the transaction via blockchain analysis. The complaint seeks the recovery of these funds to be returned to the victim. Scammer Conned Victim Using Faint Address Typo The scammer sent an email to the victim last December, posing as Steve Witkoff, co-chair of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. The mail address used by the scammer had a lowercase ‘L’ instead of a lowercase ‘I’ in the mail @t47lnaugural.com. The campaign’s real email address is @t47inaugural.com. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia noted that the fake address appeared nearly identical to the original, given the font used by the perpetrator. The Nigerian scammer then instructed the victim to deposit funds into a crypto wallet ending in 58c52. On December 26, 2024, the victim sent crypto to the wallet, believing that it belonged to the Inaugural Committee. Per the FBI, $250,300 worth of USDT.ETH was moved from the wallet to another crypto address within two hours. United States Seeks Recovery of $40,300 in Cryptoscheme that Impersonated Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee 🔗 https://t.co/AsrtC6Xto7 @USAttyPirro @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/tUrOFl51xe — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) July 2, 2025 “Impersonation scams take many forms and cost Americans billions in losses each year,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen. “To avoid becoming a victim, carefully review email addresses, website URLs, and spelling in any messages you receive.” Attorney Pirro warned donors to “double and triple check” whether they are sending crypto to their intended recipient. “It can be extremely difficult for law enforcement to recoup lost funds due to the extremely complex nature of the blockchain.”
COM
$0.033233
-5.13%
MORE
$0.03117
-7.28%
T
$0.01721
+2.99%
WALLET
$0.01623
+0.12%
U
$0.01251
+0.08%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/03 16:10
HashKey Group deepens strategic cooperation with Multipoint Digital Intelligence to promote stablecoin and other applications in Hong Kong compliance scenarios
PANews reported on July 3 that HashKey Group announced that since it reached a strategic cooperation with Hong Kong-listed company MultiPoint Digital Intelligence (02586.HK) in February this year, the two
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:01
A duck knows when the river water warms in spring. Visa’s understanding of the next stage of stablecoins
Recently, the U.S. Senate passed the Guidance and Establishment of a United States Stablecoin National Innovation Act (also known as the GENIUS Act), which marks another important milestone in the
ACT
$0.04214
-4.20%
U
$0.01251
+0.08%
SENATE
$0.00849
+3.03%
STAGE
$0.00006
+6.38%
DUCK
$0.004884
+21.43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:00
[LIVE] EthCC 8 Day Four: Final Push as the Ethereum Marathon Reaches the Finish Line
It’s Day Four of EthCC[8] in Cannes — the final chapter in a week that’s felt like a sprint, a marathon, and a rave all rolled into one. By now, the hangovers are real, the tan lines are questionable, and the collective brainpower in the venue is still going strong. Despite the fatigue, the builders, researchers, and founders are showing up — because the final day still packs a punch. From sunrise strategy chats to that last clink of glasses on the Croisette, EthCC has proven one thing: the Ethereum ecosystem isn’t just alive — it’s accelerating. Stay tuned as we cover every last moment.
T
$0.01721
+2.99%
LIKE
$0.011199
-3.99%
NOW
$0.01869
+77.32%
PUSH
$0.04348
-0.84%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/03 15:17
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a final vote on the "Big and Beautiful Act" at 8 p.m. tonight
PANews reported on July 3 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said that the final vote on the "Big, Beautiful Act" will be held at 8 am today (20:00 Beijing time).
ACT
$0.04214
-4.20%
U
$0.01251
+0.08%
HOUSE
$0.012088
-4.59%
AM
$0.0000177
-1.11%
M
$0.62059
-26.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 15:10
