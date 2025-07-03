Grayscale ETF Faces Indefinite Delay as SEC Reassesses Earlier Approval

It only took one day for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to walk back on an approval given to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to convert to an exchange-traded fund (ETF), inadvertently halting its launch. On 1 July 2025, the SEC shared a letter stating its intention to again review the recent..