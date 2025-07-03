2025-07-13 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 359 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 359 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on July 3 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $359 million, of which $276 million
Share
PANews2025/07/03 23:30
In the first half of the year, stablecoins accounted for 74.6% of the total institutional OTC transactions, of which USDC trading volume increased 29 times year-on-year

In the first half of the year, stablecoins accounted for 74.6% of the total institutional OTC transactions, of which USDC trading volume increased 29 times year-on-year

PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Finery Markets' latest report shows that stablecoins accounted for 74.6% of institutional OTC trading volume in the first half of
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 23:07
The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again 50 minutes ago and lost $330,000, with a cumulative loss of $15.645 million in the past month

The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again 50 minutes ago and lost $330,000, with a cumulative loss of $15.645 million in the past month

PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "insider whale" was forced to close its positions of 1,111.70 ETH and 37.96 BTC again 50
Bitcoin
BTC$117,450.87-0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$2,938.56-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 22:34
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,226 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 16,509 ETH

Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,226 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 16,509 ETH

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,226 BTC (about $245.34 million) today, of which Fidelity had an
Bitcoin
BTC$117,450.87-0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$2,938.56-0.67%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013086-0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 22:20
Four departments organize the recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025

Four departments organize the recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the General Office of the Ministry of Education, the General
Share
PANews2025/07/03 22:04
Bank of England Governor Warns: Stablecoins Threaten Public Trust in Money

Bank of England Governor Warns: Stablecoins Threaten Public Trust in Money

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Bloomberg, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned that the rise of stablecoins could undermine public trust in currency as experts warned
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06608-1.46%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0007266+2.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 22:01
ZachXBT: WhiteRock founder arrested for alleged involvement in Zkasino exit scam

ZachXBT: WhiteRock founder arrested for alleged involvement in Zkasino exit scam

PANews reported on July 3 that according to a message shared by crypto detective ZachXBT, WhiteRock founder Ildar Ilham (also known as @XBT_Prometheus) was arrested by UAE law enforcement for
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001997-0.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 21:45
DeFi Development Corp once again accumulates $2.72 million worth of SOL tokens

DeFi Development Corp once again accumulates $2.72 million worth of SOL tokens

PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, DeFi Development Corp, a US-listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings by another 17,760 SOLs, equivalent to approximately
Solana
SOL$160.35-0.90%
SOLS
SOLS$0.00647+29.40%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002208-8.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 21:38
The Open Platform Completes $28.5 Million Series A Funding, Led by Ribbit Capital

The Open Platform Completes $28.5 Million Series A Funding, Led by Ribbit Capital

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Fortune magazine, Telegram ecosystem development platform The Open Platform announced the completion of a $28.5 million Series A financing, with a post-investment
Share
PANews2025/07/03 21:36
Nano Labs has purchased approximately $50 million in BNB tokens, expanding its digital asset reserves to approximately $160 million

Nano Labs has purchased approximately $50 million in BNB tokens, expanding its digital asset reserves to approximately $160 million

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ: NA) announced that it had purchased 74,315 BNBs through OTC, with an average price of approximately $672.45
Binance Coin
BNB$683.61-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 21:30

Trending News

More

US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

Ark Invest sold more than $100 million worth of Circle shares yesterday

Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC