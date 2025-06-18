DWF Labs Partner: Completed "the largest investment in AI to date"

PANews reported on June 18 that DWF Labs partner Andrei Grachev said on the X platform: "We have just completed the largest investment in the field of artificial intelligence to date." However, he has not yet disclosed the specific project.

