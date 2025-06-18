James Wynn’s side wallet reportedly dumps massive MOONPIG supply

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:30
Moonpig
MOONPIG$0.003267-11.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01623+0.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1479-5.07%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003536-4.99%

A wallet allegedly linked to James Wynn has offloaded over 10 million Moonpig tokens — a strategic de-risking or a desperate move to recover from recent liquidations?

According to blockchain analyst @DataC5821, the wallet in question dumped approximately 10.9 million Moonpig (MOONPIG) tokens worth $120.2K. On-chain data shows a rapid sequence of sell transactions clustered around the $14 million to $10 million market cap range, culminating in a crash to approximately $9.5 million at the time of reporting. Since then, the market cap has rebounded slightly, currently standing at $9.9 million.

One user suggested the sell-off may have been part of Wynn’s broader portfolio strategy, noting that he had recently told his followers on X — in a post that has since been deleted — that he was de-risking in response to escalating geopolitical tensions.

The analyst sarcastically responded that Wynn tends to “de-risk” only after getting liquidated on Hyperliquid, implying that the MOONPING dump may have had less to do with global events and more to do with covering personal trading losses.

Whether driven by geopolitical risks or not, the recent sell-off follows Wynn’s reported $100 million liquidation on Hyperliquid in late May, triggered when Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped below $105,000. However, it’s still unclear whether Wynn actually incurred those losses. On June 13, crypto analyst Dethective challenged this narrative, suggesting that Wynn’s losses were not actual cash outs but rather reflected trading against his own positions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem: Stablecoins are an interesting innovation in the payment field, and it is a good thing to establish a regulatory
Particl
PART$0.1724-0.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 23:01
NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs like f(x) wstETH and Pudgy Penguins saw explosive gains this week, driven by high-value trades. But the market faces a paradox: soaring valuations, fewer hands.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/12 22:29
A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC

A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC

According to PANews on July 12, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the address E1bQJ...x2bux subscribed 40 million USDC from Circle when PUMP was rumored to be
Sleepless AI
AI$0.139-6.52%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 23:34

Trending News

More

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC

REX Shares: Solana Collateralized ETF Coming Soon

Bitcoin's surge to new all-time high sparks $1 billion in short liquidations