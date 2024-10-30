Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.30)

PANews
2024/10/30 11:20
🌐 PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme section and quickly grasp market trends!

📅 10/30 Update:

$LUCE and $GOAT remain strong and perform well!
The Trump-related transaction storm is coming, $DJT/ $Trump is sweeping the new currency market!
Bitcoin is approaching its all-time high, $MSTR flashes into the TOP 10!

⚠️ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

