Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest dumps second batch of Circle shares

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:05
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000252-15.43%
ARK
ARK$0.4954+18.48%

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is still cashing in on its early bet on stablecoin issuer Circle, unloading another sizable chunk of its CRCL shares amid the stock’s post-IPO rally.

According to portfolio disclosures dated June 17, the investment management firm has sold an additional $44.8 million worth of CRCL stock. The dump comes just a day after its first-ever sale of the shares, when it offloaded approximately $51.7 million worth.

As with the previous sale, the latest round was spread across three of Ark’s ETFs, including ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The breakdown includes 208,654, 65,320, and 24,134 CRCL shares sold from each fund, respectively.

The back-to-back sales suggest Ark is locking in profits as the Circle stock continues its post-IPO surge. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, CRCL has skyrocketed nearly 400%, briefly touching $165 earlier this week.

At press time, the stock trades at $149.15, down roughly 1.26% in the past 24 hours, according to TradingView data. However, pre-market data shows a slight rebound to $154.23, up 3.41%.

When combined with the previous day’s sale of 342,658 shares, Ark has now trimmed a total of roughly 642,000 CRCL shares across its funds. Despite the profit-taking, the firm’s remaining position is still significant. 

Ark Invest previously purchased 4.5 million of the CRCL shares and still holds around 3.9 million, worth approximately $575 million at current prices.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Share
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01514-6.60%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
FUNToken
FUN$0.017063+23.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:01
Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement

Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Tech Startups, Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA (real world asset) tokenization infrastructure, has completed a $1 million private placement financing. Investors
Allo
RWA$0.004027-5.75%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:32

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement

A whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage

REX Shares: Solana Collateralized ETF Coming Soon