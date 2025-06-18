Small Commodity City: Currently, stablecoin-related businesses have not yet been launched. We will continue to pay attention, actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible.

2025/06/18
PANews reported on June 18 that in response to whether it is preparing to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license, the A-share listed company Small Commodity City said on the interactive platform that the company operates the world's largest small commodity trading market and naturally has massive and high-frequency cross-border trade settlement scenarios. Innovative payment tools such as stablecoins have the potential to provide more efficient and low-cost cross-border payment solutions for global merchants, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, which is in line with our purpose of serving physical trade. We welcome and support Hong Kong's positive progress in the stablecoin regulatory framework. The company's cross-border payment platform "YiwuPay" will continue to pay attention to the relevant regulatory process, and will actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible after the regulations are clear and the path is smooth. The company is committed to combining its huge physical trade scene advantages with financial technology innovation to create greater value for global merchants and contribute to the improvement of the circulation of daily consumer goods. At present, the relevant business has not yet been carried out and there is uncertainty. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
2025/07/12
PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Tech Startups, Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA (real world asset) tokenization infrastructure, has completed a $1 million private placement financing. Investors
