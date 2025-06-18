Chan Mo-po: Hong Kong will cooperate with Shanghai to promote the application of blockchain technology in asset management, payment settlement and other scenarios

2025/06/18 10:35
PANews June 18 news, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po attended the launch ceremony of the "Shanghai-Hong Kong International Financial Center Collaborative Development Action Plan" today (June 18) and delivered a speech, saying that the interconnection between the financial markets of Hong Kong and Shanghai will be deepened to promote standard docking and financial innovation. According to the action plan, the two places will strengthen cooperation in the fields of financial standards, product innovation, information sharing, etc., and promote the wider application of technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain in asset management, insurance, and payment and settlement. Deepen interconnection, cooperation in cross-border clearing, interconnection in gold products and transactions, new application scenarios in cross-border payments of digital RMB, and Shanghai financial institutions to expand reinsurance business through Hong Kong.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
PANews2025/07/12 22:01
Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Tech Startups, Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA (real world asset) tokenization infrastructure, has completed a $1 million private placement financing. Investors
PANews2025/06/27 07:32

