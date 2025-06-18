Pan Gongsheng: The application of artificial intelligence in the financial field lacks unified standards, and the supervision of non-bank intermediaries needs to be strengthened

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the central bank, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the application of artificial intelligence in the financial field lacks unified standards and global supervision needs to be strengthened. Supervision of non-bank intermediaries is still weak, and the proportion of non-bank intermediaries in global financing has increased significantly. This type of financing is less stable, less transparent, and the leverage level is rising, so supervision needs to be strengthened.

He also said that international financial organizations need to keep pace with the times, enhance the voice of emerging markets and developing countries, and firmly support economic globalization and the multilateral trading system. Pan Gongsheng said that building a diversified and efficient global financial safety net with a strong International Monetary Fund as the core and maintaining the consistency and authority of global financial regulatory rules are the key paths to crisis prevention and resolution, and are also the direction that should be continued.

