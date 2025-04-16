Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.16) PANews 2025/04/16 10:10

MEME $0.001743 -9.50% AI $0.1375 -9.83% MEMES $0.00008948 +0.82%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/16 Update:

Memecoin's daily trading volume on Solana DEX exceeds 2.1 billion, returning to the level of early February

PumpSwap's trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeded US$460 million, and the cumulative trading volume exceeded 10.1 billion, and its market share expanded ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!