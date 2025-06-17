Moonshot launches Renegade Angel ($xavier) PANews 2025/06/17 23:26

LAUNCH $0.0000000000000109 -33.12% XAVIER $0.004967 -16.54%

PANews reported on June 17 that Moonshot announced the launch of Renegade Angel ($xavier) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$12.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume is US$7.2 million.