Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise announced that it has raised $528 million to accelerate its Bitcoin financial strategy PANews 2025/06/17 20:11

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Businesswire, cross-border consumer goods e-commerce group DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced that it has signed three securities purchase agreements, planning to raise a total of no more than US$528 million, which will be mainly used to expand Bitcoin reserves. The financing includes three parts: US$26 million equity PIPE investment (investors include Animoca Brands, Kenetic Capital, etc.), US$300 million convertible secured notes (invested by Anson Funds) and US$200 million equity credit line.