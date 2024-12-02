Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.2)

PANews
2024/12/02 11:12
Memecoin
MEME$0.001741-9.32%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008842-1.64%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/2 Update:
$PORT Port.fun official meme coin
$Max Bitcoin Maximalist AI Agent
$CTOAD The Creepiest Toad
The founder of Base said that there is no plan to launch a token, and the mascot concept meme coin on Base is in the spotlight

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

