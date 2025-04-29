Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.29)

PANews
2025/04/29 10:32
Memecoin
MEME$0.001746-9.29%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1377-9.76%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008948+0.82%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/29 Update:
Virtuals ecosystem generally rose, $AIXCB rose nearly 500% in 7 days
Raydium LaunchLab hits new high in token creation
$lemon Tesla's pet system Dog Mode failed, causing pet dog Lemon to be stolen
$neet Lying flat narrative

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.29)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts

US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts

TRM Labs said North Korea is moving away from hacks to focus more on deception-based revenue generation, such as planting IT workers in US companies.
Moonveil
MORE$0.03103-8.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 10:30
A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 99,931.55 HYPEs at an average price of
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.48+0.38%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01625+0.24%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 09:36
Malta’s MiCA licensing comes under scrutiny from EU regulator

Malta’s MiCA licensing comes under scrutiny from EU regulator

Malta’s MFSA only “partially met expectations” in the MiCA authorization process for a specific CASP, according to the EU securities regulator.
MetYa
MET$0.1642-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 20:46

Trending News

More

US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

Malta’s MiCA licensing comes under scrutiny from EU regulator

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion new USDT on Tron chain