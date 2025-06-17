USDC cross-chain migration: Nearly $70 million destroyed from Solana and minted on Ethereum PANews 2025/06/17 12:50

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 12:41 and 12:42 noon, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 69,801,539 USDC (approximately US$69.78 million) on Ethereum, and almost simultaneously destroyed the same amount of USDC on the Solana chain, indicating that this seemed to be a standard cross-chain asset migration operation.