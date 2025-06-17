Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"

PANews June 17 news, according to AXIOS, according to four sources, the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Vitkov and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi this week. The goal of this meeting is to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and ending the war between Israel and Iran. A US official confirmed: "A meeting with Iranian officials this week is under consideration." This meeting may become a key turning point in the question of whether the United States will join the war in order to eliminate Iran's nuclear program by military means. A senior US official said that the White House regards the giant bunker-busting bombs needed to destroy Iran's Fordow underground enrichment facility (which the United States has but Israel does not) as a key bargaining chip to get Iran to reach an agreement. Trump has so far refused to directly participate in Israel's attack on Iran, but he has made it clear that Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons at all costs.

