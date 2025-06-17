Most cryptocurrencies rose, BTC once approached $109,000, and ETH broke through $2,600 PANews 2025/06/17 11:20

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the situation in the Middle East, the crypto market fluctuated and rose during trading on June 17. BTC rose 1.31% in 24 hours, approaching $109,000, and is now at $107,000; ETH rose 1.36%, breaking through $2,600. The PayFi sector rose 3.25%, and BCH, XMR, and XRP rose more than 2% respectively. CeFi, DeFi, and NFT sectors also rose overall; TRX rose 0.77% due to the news of the planned backdoor listing of SRM. Meme and Layer2 sectors pulled back.