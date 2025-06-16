The share price of Hong Kong-listed company Mi Strategy rose by more than 20% after announcing the purchase of 2,440 SOLs

PANews
2025/06/16 13:50
Solana
SOL$160.61-2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03126-6.06%
SOLS
SOLS$0.00742+48.40%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02809-7.20%

PANews reported on June 16 that Memestech, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had purchased 2,440 Solana (SOL) in the open market, with a transaction amount of approximately HK$2.9075 million, and the funds came from the company's internal resources. The announcement stated that Solana has the key value of decentralized applications, DeFi infrastructure and Web3 innovation. Previously, the company has changed its name to "MEMESTRATEGY (Memestech)", and the stock code remains "2440", reflecting that its strategic focus is tilting towards the fields of encryption and Web3. After the announcement, Memestech (HK2440) stock price rose by about 21%, now at HK$2.42 per share.

As previously reported, 9GAG Lianchuang announced the completion of the acquisition of Hong Kong-listed company Haoliang Technology Holdings, and plans to change its name to MemeStrategy and allocate Bitcoin .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem: Stablecoins are an interesting innovation in the payment field, and it is a good thing to establish a regulatory
Particl
PART$0.1724-0.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 23:01
NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs like f(x) wstETH and Pudgy Penguins saw explosive gains this week, driven by high-value trades. But the market faces a paradox: soaring valuations, fewer hands.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/12 22:29
China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Beijing Daily, citing the central bank's website, on July 10, under the joint witness of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Egyptian
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0655-6.05%
Sign
SIGN$0.06931-6.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 11:05

Trending News

More

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC

Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns