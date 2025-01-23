Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.23)

PANews
2025/01/23 10:43
DEF-AI
DEFAI$0.0001657-9.65%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00174-8.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.137-10.10%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009409-4.11%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008948+0.82%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/23 Update:
#defai concept is hot, $ARC continues to create ATH, $LUMO $LISTEN also creates new highs;
$STONKS Crazy world, Nasdaq pushes to issue CA directly?

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

