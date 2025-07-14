Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm's money laundering trial begins on Monday and is expected to last four weeks By: PANews 2025/07/14 21:29

PANews reported on July 14 that according to CoinDesk, the criminal money laundering case of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm is scheduled to begin on Monday morning local time. If all three charges are proven, he will face up to 45 years in prison. It is reported that the trial was originally scheduled for two weeks, but due to the large number of witnesses in the case, including a hacker who used Tornado Cash, a so-called "victim" witness, and several expert witnesses, it is expected to be extended to one month (four weeks).