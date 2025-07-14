Jito plans to create a new sub-DAO to drive protocol development and increase the value of JTO tokens By: PANews 2025/07/14 20:40

PANews reported on July 14 that according to DL News, Jito, the Solana ecosystem liquidity pledge protocol, is currently creating a new sub-DAO to promote the development of the protocol and enhance the value of its governance token JTO. This sub-DAO called "Cryptoeconomics" will be managed by a group of experts in the field of decentralized finance. According to the proposal written by Nick Almond, head of Jito governance, they will improve and implement new strategies such as token repurchases, revenue subsidies, and fee switching vaults to support the price of JTO tokens.