The listed company BitMine disclosed that its ETH holdings are about 163,100, worth more than US$500 million By: PANews 2025/07/14 20:56

PANews reported on July 14 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that as of July 14, Eastern Time, the company's ETH holdings reached 163,142, which is worth more than US$500 million at a price of US$3,072.67.