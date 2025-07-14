Missed BTC’s rocket? XYZVerse is emerging as a potential 10,000% play in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 20:15
Bitcoin
BTC$112,645.41+0.42%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03485+4.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009001+0.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00373-4.35%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XYZVerse is now catching fire, an emerging token fusing sports and crypto that’s aiming for 1000x returns before 2025

Table of Contents

  • XYZVerse token nears $15m capitalization as demand accelerates
  • BTC skyrockets
  • Conclusion

For those who watched Bitcoin’s meteoric rise from the sidelines, a new opportunity may be on the horizon. XYZVerse is capturing attention as it hints at extraordinary growth potential in the coming years. Could this emerging player be poised for staggering returns by 2025? The crypto landscape might be gearing up for its next big story.

XYZVerse token nears $15m capitalization as demand accelerates

XYZVerse (XYZ), a blockchain-based project combining sports engagement with tokenized rewards, is gaining traction among investors as its market capitalization approaches the $15 million mark. The surge in capital inflow reflects growing confidence in the project’s long-term positioning beyond the typical memecoin cycle.

Since the start of its presale, the price of XYZ has increased from an initial $0.0001 to $0.003333. The next pricing tier is expected to lift the token value to $0.005, with a final presale target of $0.02. 

The project has announced plans to list on both centralized and decentralized exchanges following the conclusion of the presale, with a projected listing price of $0.10.

If that valuation materializes, early-stage investors could realize returns exceeding 1,000x, contingent upon successful post-listing liquidity and capitalization targets.

To date, XYZVerse has raised over $14 million, with momentum indicating an imminent breach of the $15 million threshold. The rate of capital accumulation suggests participation from both retail and early-stage institutional investors, reflecting a growing appetite for tokenized sports-crypto hybrids.

XYZVerse plans to leverage strategic exchange listings, periodic token burns, and a scalable reward system to support token valuation and community growth. The project’s roadmap outlines initiatives designed to strengthen market liquidity and broaden exposure within both the sports and crypto ecosystems.

With its presale nearing capacity and demand outpacing projections, XYZVerse is positioning itself as a potential standout in a crowded field of meme-driven assets.

BTC skyrockets

Missed BTC’s rocket? XYZVerse is emerging as a potential 10,000% play in 2025 - 1

Over the past six months, BTC (BTC) has risen by 17.25%. This significant increase shows growing interest from investors. In the last week, the price went up by 2.09%, and over the past month, it saw a modest gain of 0.82%.

Currently, BTC is trading between $106,076 and $111,486. The nearest resistance level is at $113,739. If the price breaks above this point, it could aim for the second resistance at $119,149, which would be an increase of around 7%. On the other hand, the nearest support level is at $102,920, with a second support at $97,510.

Technical indicators suggest a positive trend. The 10-day simple moving average is $111,143.74, slightly above the 100-day average of $109,089.19. This indicates short-term momentum. The Relative Strength Index is at 61.28, suggesting there’s still room for growth before reaching overbought levels. Overall, the data points to a potential continued rise in BTC’s price.

Conclusion

While BTC holds steady, XYZVerse combines meme culture and sports, targeting 1000x growth, offering early adopters a unique chance in the current bull market.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit its website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.487+0.48%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000959-0.41%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00603+1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4681+8.70%
Solana
SOL$190.31+3.46%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,270.38+10.50%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07922+6.93%
1
1$0.004266+11.90%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Acumulação de altcoins em ascensão após queda inesperada

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins