Genius Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 32 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 180 bitcoins

By: PANews
2025/07/14 20:05
Gains Network
GNS$1.347-13.43%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it has purchased another 32 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 180 bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Principais escolhas de criptomoedas em tendência: BlockDAG, XRP, Stellar e Chainlink roubam os holofotes no Q4!

Principais escolhas de criptomoedas em tendência: BlockDAG, XRP, Stellar e Chainlink roubam os holofotes no Q4!

À medida que o mercado muda de lucros rápidos para relevância duradoura, a caça pela próxima criptomoeda mais popular está a aquecer [...] O post Principais Escolhas de Criptomoedas em Tendência: BlockDAG, XRP, Stellar e Chainlink Roubam os Holofotes no Q4! apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.4878-8.60%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.0183-21.72%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 23:00
Share
À procura das melhores criptomoedas para comprar com $1000 agora mesmo em 2025? Por que BullZilla pode superar LINK e AVAX

À procura das melhores criptomoedas para comprar com $1000 agora mesmo em 2025? Por que BullZilla pode superar LINK e AVAX

Chainlink e Avalanche têm sido há muito tempo pilares no mundo das criptomoedas, ambos mostrando forte crescimento e inovação. À medida que estas moedas continuam a ganhar força, os investidores estão de olho no seu potencial para mais ganhos em 2025. No entanto, há um novo jogador emergindo no cenário que está rapidamente virando cabeças: BullZilla ($BZIL). Com a sua pré-venda em andamento ultrapassando [...] O post Procurando as melhores criptos em 2025 para comprar com $1000 agora mesmo? Por que BullZilla pode superar LINK e AVAX apareceu primeiro no Live Bitcoin News.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00416-14.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002626-12.90%
MAY
MAY$0.02987-17.82%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/11 22:50
Share
Ações da Tesla (TSLA) caem enquanto investigação do FSD ameaça sonhos de robotáxi de um trilião de dólares

Ações da Tesla (TSLA) caem enquanto investigação do FSD ameaça sonhos de robotáxi de um trilião de dólares

TLDR A NHTSA abriu uma investigação sobre o sistema Full Self-Driving da Tesla abrangendo 2,88 milhões de veículos após receber relatórios de violações de trânsito e acidentes. A investigação concentra-se em dois problemas principais: veículos Tesla avançando sinais vermelhos e fazendo mudanças de faixa inadequadas em direção ao tráfego oposto. As ações da Tesla caíram 8,77% na semana passada após o anúncio da [...] O post Ações da Tesla (TSLA) caem enquanto investigação do FSD ameaça sonhos de robotáxi de trilhões de dólares apareceu primeiro no CoinCentral.
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0003145-8.68%
RedStone
RED$0.3781-12.15%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/11 22:35
Share

Trending News

More

Principais escolhas de criptomoedas em tendência: BlockDAG, XRP, Stellar e Chainlink roubam os holofotes no Q4!

À procura das melhores criptomoedas para comprar com $1000 agora mesmo em 2025? Por que BullZilla pode superar LINK e AVAX

Ações da Tesla (TSLA) caem enquanto investigação do FSD ameaça sonhos de robotáxi de um trilião de dólares

Porquê investir $10.000 em Ozak AI a $0,012 poderia gerar $833.333 a $1—O potencial de lucro de um milhão de dólares explicado

Nas últimas 24 horas, a liquidação total de contratos na rede foi de US$19,111 mil milhões, principalmente devido à posição de short