Yunfeng Financial: Strategically deploying cutting-edge fields such as Web3.0, RWA, and digital currency By: PANews 2025/07/14 20:11

EDGE $0.27252 +6.69% RWA $0.005722 +25.84%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Glodon News, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) issued an announcement that, based on its existing insurance and financial technology businesses, it will strategically deploy cutting-edge fields such as Web3.0, real world assets (RWA), digital currency, ESG zero-carbon assets and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as explore innovations that connect the above-mentioned cutting-edge fields with various application scenarios of the group's insurance companies.