Sequans, a listed company, spent $79 million to increase its holdings by 683 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,053 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/14 18:10

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SONS) announced that it had purchased an additional 683 bitcoins at a price of approximately US$79 million, with an average purchase price of approximately US$116,213 per bitcoin, including various fees. As of July 14, 2025, the company holds 1,053 bitcoins at a total purchase price of approximately US$120 million.