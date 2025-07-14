Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks rose across the board, with OKEx closing up 46.24%

PANews reported on July 14 that the Hong Kong stock market closed, and cryptocurrency concept stocks performed strongly. OKEx Cloud Chain led the gains, up 46.24%; Xiong'an Technology rose 35%; Linekong Interactive rose more than 13.13%; Xinhuo Technology Holdings rose 7.02%; and Huaxing Capital closed up 6.23%.
According to previous news, LianLian Digital's stock price closed up 23.51%, and it had announced that it planned to raise funds to develop the application of blockchain technology in the payment field.
