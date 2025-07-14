51% market share, $18 billion in real lending, how did the "Aave effect" sweep every corner of DeFi?

By: PANews
2025/07/14 16:49
RealLink
REAL$0.07065+0.29%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006722-0.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0013-6.67%
AaveToken
AAVE$244.68+2.67%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1458+0.13%

Author: Kolten

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

In the DeFi space, network effects determine success or failure, and no one does it better than Aave. With five years of market accumulation, millions of user bases, and the deepest liquidity in the DeFi space, projects built on Aave will gain unparalleled scale and network effects, which are the core advantages that other platforms cannot replicate.

Partners gain instant access to infrastructure, user base, and liquidity that would normally take years to build independently. This is what we call the "AAVE effect."

Some data

51% market share, $18 billion in real lending, how did the "Aave effect" sweep every corner of DeFi?

 Source: DeFiLlama

Aave is the largest protocol in the current DeFi field, or more precisely, the largest protocol ever. Its TVL accounts for 21% of the entire DeFi market, 51% of the lending market, and its net deposit scale exceeds 49 billion US dollars. Although these data are shocking enough, the real core lies in Aave's market penetration. For example:

  • After Ethena’s sUSDe expanded its business on Aave, deposits surged from $2 million to $1.1 billion in just two months.
  • Within a few weeks of Pendle being added to Aave, users deposited $1 billion worth of PT tokens. That number has now doubled to $2 billion, making Aave the largest supply market for Pendle tokens.
  • After rsETH was included in the Aave protocol, KelpDAO’s TVL soared from 65,000 ETH to 255,000 ETH in just four months, a 4-fold increase.

There are too many examples to list. Aave carries nearly 50% of the active stablecoin market and is the primary circulation hub for Bitcoin in DeFi. What is particularly noteworthy is that Aave has achieved nearly $1 billion in TVL on four independent blockchain networks. Such a deep layout is rare.

How does the Aave effect come about?

Anyone can incentivize deposits and scale the supply side through token rewards and yield mining programs. This is why TVL is not always a meaningful metric on the surface. In fact, attracting capital supply is now seen as a solvable problem, but creating demand for asset usage is much more difficult, unless you are a platform like Aave.

51% market share, $18 billion in real lending, how did the "Aave effect" sweep every corner of DeFi?

 Source: https://tokenterminal.com/explorer/markets/lending/metrics/active-loans

The Aave platform has an active borrowing volume of over $18 billion, far exceeding the sum of all its competitors. The protocol is not a simple advanced collateral contract. When users deposit assets into Aave, these assets are either borrowed or used as collateral to borrow other assets. In other words, funds are never idle.

This creates a positive cycle of continued demand reinforcement. When an asset is listed on the Aave market, or a development team builds on it, they all benefit from this demand. Everyone ultimately benefits from the real economic activity generated by a large and active user base.

This is critical for teams building on Aave. The protocol has been tested for five years and has gone through multiple market cycles, always winning the trust of developers and users. As a major platform for billions of dollars in funding, it far exceeds many emerging protocols today.

51% market share, $18 billion in real lending, how did the "Aave effect" sweep every corner of DeFi?

 Source: Block Analitica

In addition, developers on the Aave platform are not limited by "volume". Compared with other protocols, Aave can support deposits and loans of tens of millions of dollars. This allows fintech applications of any size (retail user level, institutional level, or both) to be robustly developed on this platform.

Outlook

When Aave V4 goes live, the core engine driving the Aave effect will continue to develop. Its new architecture will provide builders and users with unprecedented asset access channels and unique lending strategy solutions. (Related reading: " Detailed explanation of Aave V4: How can the lending leader build a moat again? ")

All of the factors that make Aave valuable for DeFi today will become even more significant in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.487+0.48%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000959-0.41%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00603+1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4681+8.70%
Solana
SOL$190.31+3.46%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,270.38+10.50%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07922+6.93%
1
1$0.004266+11.90%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Acumulação de altcoins em ascensão após queda inesperada

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins