GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

By: PANews
2025/07/14 17:07

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

Vietnam Blockchain Week is fully upgraded

Following two successful events in 2023 and 2024, GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week will usher in a new chapter in 2025 with a larger scale and higher goals, focusing on the power of the next generation of technology innovators in Southeast Asia.

An important sign of this upgrade is the strategic cooperation between SSI Digital (SSID) and Kyros Ventures. SSI Digital is the digital asset department of SSI Securities, the largest securities company in Vietnam, and Kyros Ventures is the founding organizer of GM Vietnam. The two parties merged the two brands of "GM Vietnam" and "Vietnam Tech Impact Summit (VTIS)" to create a unified flagship event: GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week .

In 2025, GM Vietnam will move to Hanoi for the first time and will be held at the National Convention Center from August 1st to 2nd. Hanoi, as the political and cultural center of Vietnam, is an ideal stage for this conference. In line with Vietnam's recent breakthroughs in digital asset regulation and rapid market growth, this conference provides all parties with an opportunity to connect strategies and accelerate innovation.

Thuat Nguyen (Zane), Founder and CEO of Kyros Ventures and Head of GM Vietnam Organizer, said:

“We are excited to kick off the third edition of GM Vietnam, now fully transformed into Vietnam Blockchain Week, with the vision of making it the top Web3 and blockchain event in Southeast Asia. Hanoi is the perfect stage to connect the region’s next generation of innovators with global leaders.”

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

The conference received support from more than 50 sponsors, more than 150 strategic partners, more than 200 media and the global technology community, reflecting the industry's long-term confidence in Vietnam's development into a digital power.

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

Two days of high-intensity innovation feast

The two-day Vietnam Blockchain Week 2025 will feature core activities covering a wide range of topics, providing opportunities for learning, communication, and networking, and inviting the most influential guests in the industry to share their views.

1/ 200+ global speakers, 100+ cutting-edge topics

More than 200 founders, industry experts, venture capital representatives and policymakers will have in-depth discussions on hot topics such as DeFi, GameFi, DePIN, RWA, AI integration, blockchain infrastructure and regulatory framework. Participants will have the opportunity to directly listen to the core voices of building a decentralized future.

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

2/ Upgrade Web3 experience

More than 40 interactive booths will showcase breakthrough products and practical applications in the fields of blockchain, AI and fintech. With more than 12,000 attendees expected, the exhibition site will become a meeting point for creativity, opportunities and real-time technology experiences.

One of the highlights of the conference is the Vietnam Aptos Hackathon Finals , which will recognize the most innovative developers in the region. At the same time, the international Web3 e-sports competition will also be held simultaneously to create a vibrant community interaction scene.

3/ Physical social network

In addition to the formal conference, GM Vietnam will also hold a variety of side events, investor matchmaking and afterparty activities. Through these activities, project parties can connect with capital, entrepreneurial teams can find talents, and users can directly communicate with products and teams that shape the digital future.

4/ Explore Vietnamese culture

GM Vietnam is not only a technology conference, but also a window to local culture. Participants will deeply experience the daily rhythm of Hanoi through food, art, heritage attractions and city life, and feel the unique blend of technological innovation and traditional culture.

Ticket Information

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

GM Vietnam 2025 has 3 ticket types:

  • Standard Ticket (Free)

    Participate in the two-day main venue, workshops and various activities

    Conference Welcome Pack

  • Professional Ticket ($149)

    Includes all benefits of Standard ticket

    Priority check-in channel

    Afterparty Tickets

  • Premium Ticket ($499)

    Includes all benefits of Professional ticket

    Two-day lunch

    VIP dinner invitation on the eve of the conference

    Exclusive access to the VIP lounge area

    Specially customized VIP welcome package

Ticket purchase link: https://gmvietnam.io/get-tickets

New developments in digital asset regulation will be discussed in depth at GM Vietnam

The Vietnamese government has recently made important progress in digital asset regulation, demonstrating its determination to establish a clear industry legal framework and promote industrial development.

  • In October 2024, the government released the National Blockchain Technology Development Strategy, which is scheduled to be implemented in 2025. It aims to strengthen the country's infrastructure and promote Vietnam to become a regional leader in blockchain technology applications.
  • Since the end of 2024, the National Assembly has begun to review the Digital Technology Industry Law, clarifying the legal definition of digital assets and proposing to pilot digital asset trading platforms in major financial centers such as Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.
  • The government also issued a directive requiring the establishment of a comprehensive legal framework for digital assets, including virtual assets and service providers, by May 2025.

These regulatory updates will form a key discussion topic at Vietnam Blockchain Week 2025, providing attendees with first-hand information on Vietnam’s rapidly changing legal and policy environment.

About SSI Digital (SSID)

Founded in 2022, SSI Digital focuses on high-end technology research and development in the fields of finance, securities and enterprise digital transformation. Committed to leading the digital economy and technological innovation in Vietnam and the region, SSID continues to promote technological progress, provide excellent technology solutions, connect enterprises and customers, shape market trends, and help Vietnam enhance its competitiveness in the global digital transformation.

Learn more: https://www.ssi.com.vn

About Kyros Ventures

Since 2020, Kyros Ventures, as a pioneer in blockchain and digital asset innovation, has been committed to providing all-round support to early-stage projects, helping them expand their influence, increase their market share and establish industry credibility in Vietnam, one of the world's most promising emerging markets.

Learn more: https://kyros.ventures

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.5005+1.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00096+0.62%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00601+1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4723+8.82%
Solana
SOL$190.16+3.17%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,271.09+10.58%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07851+6.65%
1
1$0.004296+6.54%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins