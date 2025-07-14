U.K-listed Vaultz Capital raises $1.34m of capital to buy more Bitcoin

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:14
Union
U$0.00076-15.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02564+0.43%

The publicly-listed Vaultz Capital has completed a fundraising worth £1 million in ordinary shares. The company will use it to buy more Bitcoin for its reserves.

In a recent press release, the digital asset operating company has announced that it has issued 6,060,607 new ordinary shares, each valued at one pence. In total, the issuance of ordinary shares has raised as much as £1 million or worth $1.34 million in capital funding according to the company.

The ordinary shares sale will be traded on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is scheduled to take place on or around July 17.

Vaultz Capital stated through the announcement that proceeds raised from the sale of ordinary shares will go to the company’s operational costs and mainly to buy more Bitcoin (BTC) for its BTC Treasury Strategy.

The ordinary shares sale will involve Global Investment Strategy U.K. Limited as the designated bookrunner, while Cairn Financial Advisers will be acting as the AQSE Corporate Adviser for Vaultz Capital.

Since the announcement, the price of Vaultz Capital shares has jumped up by 2.01%. Each share is now valued at $16.89, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Vaultz Capital raised capital to buy more BTC, Bitcoin has broken through several all-time highs in the past few hours, July 14, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Once the new shares have been issued, it will bring the total number of Vaultz Capital shares to 129,265,196 shares. The company clarified in the announcement that it does not hold any of its own shares.

CEO of Vaultz Capital, Alex Appleton, said that the company is looking forward to making more fundraising efforts to increase investor confidence in the firm’s new treasury strategy, which will continue to add BTC to its balance sheet.

“We’re delighted to have completed another successful £1 million raise, reinforcing our balance sheet and signaling continued investor confidence in our vision and execution,” said Appleton in his statement.

Since its announcement in May of this year, Vaultz Capital has been committed to building a Bitcoin treasury with the goal of becoming “a leading corporate holder of Bitcoin.” As of July 14, Vaultz Capital owns 50 BTC in its corporate holdings with a profit and loss margin of 14.24%. The average value of each BTC is estimated to be around $107,320 according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries.

Most recently, BTC has reached a new ATH, surging past the $120,000 threshold and nears the $123k mark, as it continues its upward trend to $122,838.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.5005+1.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00096+0.62%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00601+1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4723+8.82%
Solana
SOL$190.16+3.17%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,271.09+10.58%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07851+6.65%
1
1$0.004296+6.54%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins