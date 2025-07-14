In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 237 million US dollars, mainly due to the short position By: PANews 2025/07/14 11:52

PANews reported on July 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $237 million, of which long orders had a liquidation of $2.34 million and short orders had a liquidation of $235 million. Among them, the amount of Bitcoin liquidation was $206 million. In addition, the entire network had a liquidation of more than $303 million in the past four hours.