Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price By: PANews 2025/07/14 09:34

PANews reported on July 14 that the Lagrange Foundation said in a statement that it has noticed the price fluctuations of $LA and announced that it may participate in the repurchase of $LA tokens in the future to help stabilize the price. The foundation stated that all actions will comply with relevant laws and regulations, and the repurchase situation will be disclosed to the community after it occurs.