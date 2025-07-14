Bitwise CEO: Ethereum's real competitors are Web2 and traditional finance, not Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/07/14 10:04

PANews reported on July 14 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that Ethereum is not competing with Bitcoin, but with Web 2.0 and traditional financial services software. He said that in the next 6 to 12 months, the industry will gradually get rid of the "CoinMarketCap" era and no longer regard all crypto assets as homogeneous products that are only differentiated by market value. Just as the applications on the iPhone have similar technical foundations but different use cases, there are also diversity and differences in opportunities between different blockchains.