An ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH and made a profit of over one million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/14 09:00

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, an on-chain ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH at $ 2,960 per ETH today in exchange for $ 10.18 million USDC , making a profit of $ 1.28 million ( +14% ). The whale bought these ETH at $ 2,592 per ETH on June 13 , invested $ 89 million, and realized the profit after holding it for about a month.