Invesco: More than half of sovereign wealth funds plan to increase allocation to Chinese assets By: PANews 2025/07/14 07:46

PANews reported on July 14 that Invesco reported: the proportion of central banks that believe that the euro's reserve currency status has been strengthened has been halved to 11%; more than half of sovereign wealth funds plan to increase their allocation to Chinese assets; nearly 80% of central banks said that it will take more than 20 years for a reliable alternative to the US dollar to emerge; central banks around the world have increased and diversified their reserve allocations to withstand the volatility brought about by Trump.