4 catalysts that could shake Bitcoin and the altcoin market this week (UPDATED)

Bitcoin (BTC) smashed past $119,000 on Sunday, pulling the entire crypto market to a staggering $3.68 trillion valuation—its highest ever.
Meanwhile, altcoins like Stellar (XLM), Mog Coin (MOG), Story (IP), and Hedera (HBAR) rocketed to the top of the charts. But with inflation data looming, earnings season kicking off, and Congress preparing a legislative triple-header dubbed “Crypto Week,” this rally could either find fresh fuel—or hit turbulence.Top crypto weekly gainers | Source: CMC
This article explores the top four catalysts that may impact Bitcoin and altcoins this week.
The main macro catalysts for Bitcoin and altcoins will be the upcoming US consumer inflation data on Wednesday. Economists expect the data to show that inflation rose in June as the impact of President Trump’s tariffs spread through the economy.
The median estimate is that core inflation rose slightly to 0.3% in June, the highest increase in months. This increase will result in an annual rise of 2.9%.
A higher inflation report, coupled with the recent strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, will lead to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. For one, it will lower the likelihood that the Fed will slash interest rates in July.
It will also lower the odds of a September cut, which will impact riskier assets, such as cryptocurrencies and stocks. Historically, these assets have performed well when the Federal Reserve is either cutting rates or signaling future rate cuts.
The next U.S. earnings season begins on Tuesday. Some of the most notable Wall Street companies that will publish their Q2 results are Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Citigroup.
These results are key for the crypto market for two key reasons.
Three bills are likely to appear in headlines as part of the so-called “Crypto Week”: CLARITY, GENIUS, and an anti-CBDC measure.
Clarity on the regulatory front usually bodes well for crypto prices.
One of the top catalysts for the crypto market last week was ETF inflows for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Solana exchange-traded funds.
Revisit crypto.news’ coverage: Various funds demonstrated robust demand from American investors. Spot Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of over $2.7 billion, while Ethereum funds had a net inflow of over $907 million.
The same trajectory happened with Teucrium’s XXRP and Rex-Osprey Staked SOL ETFs, which continued their momentum. Historical data shows that more inflows typically lead to higher Bitcoin and altcoin prices.