4 catalysts that could shake Bitcoin and the altcoin market this week (UPDATED)

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/13 22:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,568.66+1.18%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002915+12.76%
Stellar
XLM$0.3398+3.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.00678-2.02%

Bitcoin (BTC) smashed past $119,000 on Sunday, pulling the entire crypto market to a staggering $3.68 trillion valuation—its highest ever.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Stellar (XLM), Mog Coin (MOG), Story (IP), and Hedera (HBAR) rocketed to the top of the charts. But with inflation data looming, earnings season kicking off, and Congress preparing a legislative triple-header dubbed “Crypto Week,” this rally could either find fresh fuel—or hit turbulence.

Top crypto weekly gainersTop crypto weekly gainers | Source: CMC

This article explores the top four catalysts that may impact Bitcoin and altcoins this week. 

One word: inflation

The main macro catalysts for Bitcoin and altcoins will be the upcoming US consumer inflation data on Wednesday. Economists expect the data to show that inflation rose in June as the impact of President Trump’s tariffs spread through the economy. 

The median estimate is that core inflation rose slightly to 0.3% in June, the highest increase in months. This increase will result in an annual rise of 2.9%.

A higher inflation report, coupled with the recent strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, will lead to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. For one, it will lower the likelihood that the Fed will slash interest rates in July. 

It will also lower the odds of a September cut, which will impact riskier assets, such as cryptocurrencies and stocks. Historically, these assets have performed well when the Federal Reserve is either cutting rates or signaling future rate cuts.

2 reasons why earnings matter this week

The next U.S. earnings season begins on Tuesday. Some of the most notable Wall Street companies that will publish their Q2 results are Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Citigroup.

These results are key for the crypto market for two key reasons.

  • If earnings are good and the stock market rallies, cryptocurrencies will likely generate gains
  • Some of these companies may announce stablecoin or crypto treasury strategies. 

3 pieces of legislation

Three bills are likely to appear in headlines as part of the so-called “Crypto Week”: CLARITY, GENIUS, and an anti-CBDC measure. 

  • The House Rules Committee is expected to post the GENIUS Act—a stablecoin policy bill—as early as this afternoon, setting it up for a floor vote later this week, according to Punchbowl News. The bill, which passed the Senate last month, will be closed to amendments, streamlining its path to becoming law. Despite this, House Republicans continue to push for changes to the legislation.
  • The committee is also expected to post the CLARITY Act, which addresses the separation of crypto powers between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The final version of CLARITY will reportedly contain proposed changes to the GENIUS Act.
  • The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, introduced by Rep. Tom Emmer on March 6, aims to block the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The bill prohibits the Fed from creating a CBDC directly or through intermediaries, bars its use for monetary policy, and reserves digital dollar issuance exclusively to Congress. The Blockchain Association, the Digital Chamber of Commerce, and several banking groups back it.

Clarity on the regulatory front usually bodes well for crypto prices.

Four Horsemen of the crypto ETF boom

One of the top catalysts for the crypto market last week was ETF inflows for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Solana exchange-traded funds.

Revisit crypto.news’ coverage: Various funds demonstrated robust demand from American investors. Spot Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of over $2.7 billion, while Ethereum funds had a net inflow of over $907 million. 

The same trajectory happened with Teucrium’s XXRP and Rex-Osprey Staked SOL ETFs, which continued their momentum. Historical data shows that more inflows typically lead to higher Bitcoin and altcoin prices.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.5005+1.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00096+0.62%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00601+1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4723+8.82%
Solana
SOL$190.16+3.17%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,271.09+10.58%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07851+6.65%
1
1$0.004296+6.54%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins