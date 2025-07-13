"Shorting Bitcoin Four Times Since March 2025" The 40-fold short position of the whale has caused a floating loss of US$12.84 million By: PANews 2025/07/13 22:27

PANews reported on July 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), BTC hit a new historical high. The 40x short position of the "whale who shorted BTC four times since March 2025" has a floating loss of 12.84 million US dollars. His opening price was 107,973.5 US dollars and the liquidation price was 126,480 US dollars. He added 5.5 million USDC the day before yesterday, so there is still some distance from liquidation.