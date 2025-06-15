Crypto Carnage Wipes Out $210B This Week—But Some Coins Refuse to Fold

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 03:06
GAINS
GAINS$0.02486-0.83%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00383+0.78%

Over the past three days, the crypto market has taken a hit, shedding $210 billion in value since June 11, when tensions first flared between Israel and Iran. Meanwhile, over the past week, bitcoin has dipped 0.8% and ethereum is down 0.1%, but a handful of altcoins have posted double-digit gains, managing to dodge the broader crypto market slump.

War Jolts Crypto: Losses Mount While Some Dodge the Sell-Off

As of press time on Saturday, June 14, the crypto economy stands at $3.26 trillion, having shed $210 billion over the last 72 hours. While most digital assets took a hit this week, aerodrome finance (AERO) soared 37.08%, and klaytn (KLAY) clawed its way up by 36.12%.

Crypto Carnage Wipes Out $210B This Week—But Some Coins Refuse to FoldAERO/ USDT

Meme token spx6900 (SPX) gained 24.3% against the U.S. dollar, and sky (SKY) floated 19.7% higher. Hyperliquid (HYPE) climbed 16%, while uniswap (UNI) picked up a 14.6% boost. The tongue-in-cheek, AI-themed meme coin fartcoin (FARTCOIN) also notched a 14.6% gain.

Crypto Carnage Wipes Out $210B This Week—But Some Coins Refuse to FoldKLAY/USD

Other double-digit winners included CHEX, WBT, COMP, and MKR. Over the past week, a number of cryptocurrencies also took a hard fall. Leading the pack is aethir (ATH), which tumbled 20.91% to $0.040118.

Not far behind, ai16z (AI16Z) slid 20.08% to $0.172066. Dog (Bitcoin) wasn’t spared either, plunging 19.19% to $0.00354. Zebec network (ZBCN) dropped 18.39%, landing at $0.004079, and kaspa (KAS) slipped 16.85% to $0.073355.

Crypto Carnage Wipes Out $210B This Week—But Some Coins Refuse to FoldATH/USDC

Meme coin brett (BRETT) pulled back 15.47% to $0.043664, while helium (HNT) wrapped up the list with a 15.12% fall to $2.50. The mixed performance across digital assets suggests that while market sentiment remains shaky amid the conflict in the Middle East, speculative appetite hasn’t vanished entirely.

Traders appear to be navigating volatility with selective conviction, chasing momentum in specific tokens. As geopolitical uncertainty lingers, the coming days may test whether optimism can hold ground or give way to caution.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem: Stablecoins are an interesting innovation in the payment field, and it is a good thing to establish a regulatory
Particl
PART$0.1723-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 23:01
NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs like f(x) wstETH and Pudgy Penguins saw explosive gains this week, driven by high-value trades. But the market faces a paradox: soaring valuations, fewer hands.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/12 22:29
China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Beijing Daily, citing the central bank's website, on July 10, under the joint witness of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Egyptian
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06565-5.68%
Sign
SIGN$0.06946-5.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 11:05

Trending News

More

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC

Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns