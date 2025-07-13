Data: TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which TRUMP unlocks about $878 million

PANews reported on July 13 that Token Unlocks data showed that TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Official Trump (TRUMP) will unlock about 90 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on July 18, accounting for 45% of the current circulation, with a value of about US$878 million;

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on July 16, accounting for 1.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$38.2 million;

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on July 15, accounting for 1.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$18 million;

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on July 15, accounting for 3.53% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$17.6 million;

UXLINK (UXLINK) will unlock approximately 37.5 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on July 17, accounting for 9.17% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$14.2 million;

Solv Protocol (SOLV) will unlock approximately 252 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on July 17, accounting for 17.03% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$11.3 million;

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock about 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on July 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth about US$10.3 million;

Cloud (CLOUD) will unlock approximately 125 million tokens at 11:00 pm Beijing time on July 18, accounting for 37.92% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.3 million;

ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 173 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on July 17, accounting for 2.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$9.6 million;

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on July 18, accounting for 4.07% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.2 million.