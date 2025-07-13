European Commission President: Plans to extend suspension of tariff countermeasures against the United States until early August By: PANews 2025/07/13 19:41

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the suspension of countermeasures against US tariffs will be extended to early August. She has always made it clear that she prefers to reach a solution through negotiation with the United States, and this position remains unchanged. Countermeasures are designed for extraordinary situations and have not yet reached the stage of use.