Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/13 19:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.406+0.83%
Threshold
T$0.01297+6.57%
Waves
WAVES$0.809+0.97%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,270.95+10.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,530.76+1.13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14399+1.46%

Bank of America has officially crowned Bitcoin as the best-performing currency of 2025, marking a historic milestone in cryptocurrency’s journey toward mainstream financial acceptance, as Wall Street can’t ignore it anymore.

The $1.6 trillion banking giant’s “Cross-Asset Winners & Losers” report, released July 9, revealed Bitcoin’s impressive 18.2% year-to-date gain, decisively outpacing traditional safe-haven currencies including the Swedish krona, Swiss franc, and euro.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Cointelegraph on X

Meanwhile, the US dollar has plummeted 10.1% since January, claiming last place among the 14 tracked asset classes.

This institutional endorsement arrives as Bitcoin climbed multiple all-time highs, surging past $118,856 amid massive buying pressure from spot ETFs and corporate treasuries.

US-based Bitcoin ETFs recorded over $1 billion in daily inflows for two consecutive days, a first since their January 2024 launch.

BlackRock’s IBIT alone attracted $953 million on Friday, helping push total ETF assets above $140 billion.

The surge coincided with President Trump’s social media declaration that crypto is going “through the roof,” triggering massive institutional repositioning.

Because of these institutional validations and growing demand, Bitcoin has positioned itself for continued parabolic growth toward $150,000 and beyond.

Institutional Cup and Handle Formation Points to $150,000 Target

Bitcoin’s technical structure reveals compelling evidence of massive institutional accumulation through multiple cup and handle patterns across different timeframes.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Coinvo on X

The weekly chart shows Bitcoin completing what could be the largest cup and handle formation in its history, with the current pattern forming across the $60,000-$110,000 range.

Previous cup formations in the $25,000-$30,000 and $50,000-$70,000 ranges led to explosive breakouts toward $70,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Taking it even further, the gold versus Bitcoin comparison chart reveals similarities in institutional accumulation patterns.

Gold’s prolonged sideways trading around $2,100 created cup-shaped accumulation zones before breaking into a rally reaching $3,354, representing a 60% increase.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Coinvo on X

Bitcoin currently mirrors this exact pattern, having tested and retested resistance around $106,500 before breaking above $118,000.

Indirectly, the methodical nature of this accumulation indicates institutional players are gradually building positions without disrupting market movement.

Furthermore, exchange reserves data provides fundamental confirmation of the supply shock driving prices higher.

Bitcoin held on exchanges declined dramatically from 3.25 million to 2.55 million BTC, removing nearly 700,000 BTC from readily available trading inventory.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Coinvo on X

This represents 3.3% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply being withdrawn for long-term storage.

The trajectory suggests reserves could decline to 2.0-2.2 million BTC, reaching the lowest levels since early 2018.

The RSI climbing to 73.56 indicates overbought conditions similar to late May when Bitcoin stalled near $110,000.

However, institutional accumulation creates different market dynamics than retail-driven rallies.

The persistent buying pressure from ETFs, corporate treasuries, and sovereign entities suggests any pullbacks to $110,000-$111,000 would be quickly absorbed, creating launching pads for moves toward $120,000-$125,000.

Elliott Wave Analysis Signals Sovereign Adoption Supercycle

Bitcoin’s complete cycle chart shows the cryptocurrency in Wave 5 of a larger supercycle driven by institutional and sovereign adoption rather than retail speculation.

Source: Uptrendcrypto on TradingView

Unlike previous waves fueled by halving events and retail FOMO, the current phase involves strategic allocation models from entities planning minimum 20-year holding periods.

This fundamental shift creates more persistent demand patterns that could sustain higher prices for extended periods.

The chart annotations reference countries potentially using Bitcoin to address national debt, indicating sovereign wealth funds and central banks entering the market.

These represent the largest capital pools globally, and their participation would dwarf previous institutional adoption waves.

Polymarket odds now suggest close to 80% probability of Bitcoin reaching $120,000 by month-end, with 92% likelihood of hitting this level before year-end.

Particularly, President Trump’s proposal for a historic 300 basis point interest rate cut creates ideal conditions for Bitcoin’s continued ascent.

The massive monetary expansion would trigger massive dollar debasement while driving institutional money into non-sovereign assets.

Historical analysis projects dramatic asset price inflation, with the dollar’s weakness positioning Bitcoin as a primary beneficiary of continued currency depreciation.

These policy tailwinds and accelerating institutional adoption suggest Bitcoin could reach $150,000$200,000 as traditional resistance levels become irrelevant in pure price discovery mode.

BTC Hyper: Unlocking Bitcoin’s DeFi Potential During the Bull Run

As Bitcoin reaches new heights, limitations around transaction speed and fees become increasingly apparent for investors seeking to maximize their holdings’ utility.

BTC Hyper emerges as a compelling solution, offering a Layer-2 scaling platform built on the Solana Virtual Machine that makes Bitcoin transactions instant and cost-effective while unlocking DeFi opportunities previously unavailable to BTC holders.

The $HYPER token presale has already raised over $2.5 million, offering early investors high APY staking rewards ahead of the Q3/Q4 2025 mainnet launch.

Unlike traditional Bitcoin investments that remain static, BTC Hyper enables users to bridge their BTC holdings and access DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and gaming dApps.

The wrapped Bitcoin functionality allows seamless movement between the Bitcoin mainnet and the Hyper network without KYC requirements for core features.

With mainnet deployment scheduled for late 2025, BTC Hyper positions itself perfectly for Bitcoin’s institutional adoption wave.

Early adopters can purchase $HYPER tokens using ETH, USDT, or BNB through platforms like Best Wallet, with major exchange listings planned post-mainnet launch.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.5005+1.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00096+0.62%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00601+1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4723+8.82%
Solana
SOL$190.16+3.17%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,271.09+10.58%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07851+6.65%
1
1$0.004296+6.54%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

Melhores pré-vendas de criptomoedas 2025: Por que AlphaPepe lidera a próxima geração 100x de meme coins