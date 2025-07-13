Analysts: Trump's new tariff threat may have negative impact By: PANews 2025/07/13 18:52

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, analysts expressed concerns about the economic and diplomatic consequences of US President Trump's threat on Saturday to impose a 30% tariff on goods imported from Mexico and the European Union starting on August 1. Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, warned that Trump's tariffs will lead to price increases and unemployment in due course, while Alan Sykes of Stanford Law School said he was concerned about whether the United States could be seen as a credible party in future negotiations.