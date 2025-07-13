Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/13 04:00
Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services.

The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance and banking ventures accounted for nearly half of the week’s total deal flow. With activity ranging from seed to Series A rounds, investors are continuing to back real-world utility and infrastructure as the next phase of crypto development takes shape.

Here’s a complete analysis of this week’s investor activity per data from Crypto Fundraising:

H100 Group

  • H100 Group raised $54 million.
  • The project is operating in AI and Infrastructure sectors.
  • To date, H100 Group has secured over $56.2 million in funding.

Agora Finance

  • The project secured $50 million in a Series A round backed by Paradigm.
  • Agora Finance is a financial solutions provider, focusing on supplier financing.
  • Agora Finance has raised $62 million so far.

DigitalX

  • Digital X raised $13.5 million in a Strategic round
  • The project operates in categories like Asset Management, Finance/Banking, and Real-World Assets
  • Investors include Animoca Brands, UTXO Management, and others

Kuru

  • Kuru gathered $11.6 million in a Series A round.
  • The project, which raised $13.6 million so far, is an on-chain orderbook exchange on the Monad chain/
  • The investment was backed by Paradigm, Electric Capital, and Drivezy Ventures.

NexBridge

  • The project raised $8 million in a Series A round.
  • NexBridge is a digital asset issuer and trading platform.
  • Investors include Falcon Ventures.

Remix (ex Farcade)

  • Remix secured $5 million in a Seed round.
  • The project operates in categories including AI and gaming.
  • The funding was backed by Archetype, Coinbase Ventures, and Variant
https://twitter.com/RemixGG_/status/1943347611601375485

Projects <$5 Million

  • Velvet Capital, $3.7 million
  • BridgePort, $3.2 million
  • Uweb (University of Web3), $3 million

