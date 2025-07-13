Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/13 01:30
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001103-0.72%
Palio
PAL$0.0042-12.29%
Banana Gun
BANANA$13.81+4.30%

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki has revealed he bought Bitcoin at $110,000, embracing what analyst Raoul Pal calls the market’s impending “Banana Zone.”

Framing fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) as a contagious “disease,” Kiyosaki warned that latecomers chasing price spikes will suffer losses—creating prime opportunities for disciplined investors. His bold purchase reflects long-term conviction that Bitcoin could reach $1 million, despite acknowledging the risk of being “a sucker.”

For Kiyosaki, profit is made when you buy, not when you sell—and he’s betting big that today’s high prices will look cheap in hindsight.

Bitcoin ‘HOGS will rush in’

“I bought my latest BITCOIN at $110k,” Kiyosaki tweeted Friday, July 11. “I am now in position for what Raoul Pal calls ‘the Banana Zone,'” Kiyosaki posted. “In the Banana Zone the HOGS will rush in… driven to insanity by the dreaded FOMO disease.”

Kiyosaki employed his “PIGs get fat. HOGs get slaughtered” investing philosophy to explain his strategy. He plans to wait for speculative investors to enter at higher prices before selling and blaming Bitcoin (BTC) for their losses, creating future buying opportunities.

The author emphasized that “your profit is made when you buy… not when you sell,” justifying his willingness to purchase Bitcoin at elevated price levels.

His conviction stems from predictions that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin. This makes current prices appear reasonable in retrospect.

Kiyosaki would ‘rather be a sucker than a LOSER’

In July, Kiyosaki acknowledged he “could be wrong and a sucker” when buying another Bitcoin but stated he would “rather be a sucker than a LOSER if Bitcoin does go to $1 million.” He noted his ability to afford $100,000 losses due to previous experience with investment mistakes.

Kiyosaki revealed his Bitcoin investment journey began at $6,000 per coin, which he initially considered expensive. He expressed regret about waiting too long to understand “today’s modern money” before making his first purchase.

He projected that reaching $1 million per Bitcoin would make him regret not buying more at current price levels.

The author encouraged readers to accumulate “even if you can afford only one Satoshi today,” believing they will wish they had bought more within five years.

Wealth management philosophy applied to crypto

Kiyosaki’s approach shows his broader financial education principles about asset accumulation and market timing.

He positions Bitcoin purchases as learning experiences rather than speculative trades. The author’s public disclosure of purchase prices provides transparency about his conviction levels and market timing decisions.

Kiyosaki advised readers to “think for yourself… do not listen to my ramblings” while sharing his investment rationale. He emphasized that his financial position allows him to absorb potential losses that others might find devastating.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.4788+0.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000947-1.14%
THINK Token
THINK$0.006+0.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4741+9.16%
Solana
SOL$188.54+2.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,268.11+11.64%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07831+6.03%
1
1$0.004317+5.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

ARK Invest, que gere biliões de dólares, previu o que acontecerá após a queda do Bitcoin!