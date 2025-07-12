A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order By: PANews 2025/07/12 19:02

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly-built wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged short position for PUMP tokens. It is reported that the public sale of PUMP tokens will start in about 3 hours.