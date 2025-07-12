Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA seeks to balance capital allocation through Bitcoin, currently holding 754 coins By: PANews 2025/07/12 17:54

BTC $112,853.92 +0.64%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA announced that it would seek capital balance allocation through BTC. It currently holds 754 coins, worth approximately US$82 million, accounting for 1.7% of the company's market value. The company stated that Bitcoin as a tool to hedge against inflation/currency fluctuations can support its diversification and value creation strategy in industrial assets, and will pursue sustainable investment in the future.