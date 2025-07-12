Pudgy Penguins NFT sales exceed $2 million in the past 24 hours By: PANews 2025/07/12 17:24

NFT $0.0000004162 -0.69%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the latest data from CryptoSlam, Pudgy Penguins NFT sales surged to over US$2 million in the past 24 hours, reaching approximately US$2,225,059, with a 24-hour trading volume of 67 transactions, possibly due to the influence of multiple crypto project parties such as Coinbase and OpenSea changing their social media avatars to the "Fat Penguin" Pudgy Penguins NFT theme. Its floor price increased by about 26% to 11.8 ETH.